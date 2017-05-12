Large fire in progress at a church in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A large fire in Hutchinson can be seen for miles.

Multiple units are battling the blaze.

Fire Chief Steven Beer told KSN that the fire started in a four-car garage and spread to the neighboring Riverside Baptist Church in Hutchinson located in the 100 block of east 8th Street.

Dispatchers said no injuries have been reported yet.

This story is still developing.

Video Courtesy Chris Ramsey

