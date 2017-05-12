I-235, Zoo Blvd. to K-96/Meridian will close next weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – As part of a Kansas Department of Transportation project rebuilding the 25th Street bridge over I-235, work over existing I-235 traffic lanes will necessitate the closure of I-235 between Zoo Blvd. and the K-96/Meridian interchange on Saturday and Sunday, May 20 and 21.

The bridge work includes installing 100’ concrete support beams and the initial phases of bridge falsework construction. Falsework consists of temporary structural systems used to provide the necessary rigidity and to support concrete formwork until construction is sufficiently advanced to support itself.

The closure is expected to begin as early as 6 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, and all lanes should be open by 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 21. A signed detour will use Zoo Blvd. to 21st Street to Ridge Road to K-96 for northbound I-235 traffic and the same streets for southbound I-235 traffic.

