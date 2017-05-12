‘Game night with Dave Freeman’ at the Wichita Wingnuts game

You may have heard that Dave Freeman, Chief Meteorologist at KSN, will be retiring in a couple weeks.

We would like to invite you to a special event next week. If you would like to get a chance to meet Dave before he leaves, then Friday, May 19 is your chance.

“Game Night with Dave Freemen” will be held at the Wichita Wingnuts game on the 19. Gates to the stadium will open at 6:00 p.m. where a public meet and greet will be held, giving viewers and fans a chance to chat with Dave.

The game will start at 7:00 p.m.

If you would like to purchase tickets, which will be sold at a discounted price of $5, simply enter KSN on the Wingnuts tickets site.

Purchasers can also enter to win a Family Five Pack to watch the game in a VIP suite with Dave.