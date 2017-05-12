Accidents becoming more frequent on Westbound Kellogg

By Published:

WICHITA. Kan (KSNW) Police and KDOT representatives say you need to be paying more attention when driving on Westbound Kellogg because there are more and more traffic accidents

“The project is coming along on schedule. The drivers aren’t necessarily coming with us,” says KDOT Spokesperson Tom Hein.

Take it from Tom Hein he supervises the construction on westbound Kellogg every day.

He says west of downtown Kellogg gets ugly and he can expect some type of accident around the evening hours every day.

“We see an accident a day on Westbound US 54,” says Hein.

He says many drivers are coming in too fast which is a problem when you are driving on Kellogg between Meridian and West.

Wichita police alone have responded to eight accidents between those roads since December.

With the area being a construction zone drivers have to slow down to fifty miles per hour, and then merge three lanes to just two.

Talk about a headache.

“Driving has been pretty rough lately. I just moved here about a month ago,” says Chris Acton.

Chris Acton is still getting the hang of Wichita roads and he’s learned it’s far from a smooth ride.

“I have to make sure I don’t get in accidents when I am looking at my GPS. ..You know the drivers get upset with all the construction so driving gets worse so it is always difficult,” says Acton.

And nothing is going to change anytime soon. Hein says the two lane merger will be there for at least another five months as crews continue construction on the bridge.

He says where you see orange slow down.

“People need to be ready for that construction zone we have got traffic slowed down to 50 miles an hour but some people just can’t seem to do that.”

 

 

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s