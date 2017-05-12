Accidents becoming more frequent on Westbound Kellogg

WICHITA. Kan (KSNW) Police and KDOT representatives say you need to be paying more attention when driving on Westbound Kellogg because there are more and more traffic accidents

“The project is coming along on schedule. The drivers aren’t necessarily coming with us,” says KDOT Spokesperson Tom Hein.

Take it from Tom Hein he supervises the construction on westbound Kellogg every day.

He says west of downtown Kellogg gets ugly and he can expect some type of accident around the evening hours every day.

“We see an accident a day on Westbound US 54,” says Hein.

He says many drivers are coming in too fast which is a problem when you are driving on Kellogg between Meridian and West.

Wichita police alone have responded to eight accidents between those roads since December.

With the area being a construction zone drivers have to slow down to fifty miles per hour, and then merge three lanes to just two.

Talk about a headache.

“Driving has been pretty rough lately. I just moved here about a month ago,” says Chris Acton.

Chris Acton is still getting the hang of Wichita roads and he’s learned it’s far from a smooth ride.

“I have to make sure I don’t get in accidents when I am looking at my GPS. ..You know the drivers get upset with all the construction so driving gets worse so it is always difficult,” says Acton.

And nothing is going to change anytime soon. Hein says the two lane merger will be there for at least another five months as crews continue construction on the bridge.

He says where you see orange slow down.

“People need to be ready for that construction zone we have got traffic slowed down to 50 miles an hour but some people just can’t seem to do that.”