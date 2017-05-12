$350K bail for suspect in Las Vegas one-punch murder case

The Associated Press Published:
This undated Clark County Detention Center photo provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows James Michael Michael Beach, 27, of Las Vegas. Authorities say Beach, who also uses the name James Michael Garcia, was arrested Sunday, May 7, 2017, and jailed pending an initial court appearance in the one-punch killing of Luis Campos. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bail has been set at $350,000 for a suspect held on a murder charge in the one-punch death of a California father of five outside a downtown Las Vegas lounge.

Luis Campos of La Puente, California, was punched early April 30 and pronounced dead four days later at a hospital.

A judge said Friday the case doesn’t appear to be first-degree murder, but also doesn’t appear to be self-defense.

James Michael Beach’s defense attorney, Greg Knapp, said Friday that he hoped Beach’s family can raise bail to free him ahead of a May 24 evidence hearing.

Knapp characterizes Beach as a hard-working family man.

Beach served more than four years in Nevada state prison for his conviction in a November 2008 double-shooting.

He also uses the name James Michael Garcia.

