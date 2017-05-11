Wilson County man seeks bond modification over medical marijuana use

WILSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Larry L. Burgess II was arrested in April in his Wilson County home for growing a cannabis plant, which he says he extracted the oil from so he could put it into pill form and stave off his debilitating seizures.

Burgess frequently has seizures, which he learned he could control with the plant cannabis. He and his wife Shannon were open with friends, family and community about Burgess’ use up until his arrest for possession in April.

This morning in front of a judge, Burgess sought a bond modification which would allow him to travel to Colorado to medicate between court dates. The judge will give a written ruling next Thursday but said Burgess’s attorney can appear in his place. Larry had two seizures before the hearing began, one at home and one in the courthouse before entering the courtroom.

“It’s just hard taking the trip in the vehicle just to get into town. It means a lot that I don’t have to get out of the house. And try to keep your composure just for court so it shows the judge has compassion and that means a lot,” Burgess said after the motion hearing.

This story is developing. More details to come.