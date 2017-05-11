Third GCHS student arrested in the past week

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Another Garden City High School student has been arrested, accused of making threats against classmates.

It’s the third arrest of a student in the district in the last week, and school officials have a warning.

“Making a threat does have consequences,” said Roy Cessna with Garden City Public Schools, “and parents need to get that and talk to their child about that.”

This comes after police say another criminal threat was made by a Garden City High School student.

“A teacher heard something,” said Cessna, “directed it to school administration, and then school administration brought that to the attention of the Garden City Police Department.”

It was a threat that authorities took seriously.

“One of the students making verbal threats towards a staff member and other students that they had a gun and were going to commit some acts of violence towards them,” said Captain Randy Ralston with the Garden City Police Department.

Ultimately the student did not have a gun, and police believe the 15-year-old was likely joking, but the case was sent to the county attorney.

This happened less than a week after two other students were arrested in relation to a criminal threat made over Snapchat, but police don’t believe there is a connection.

“This one was done verbally in someone’s presence,” said Ralston. “It wasn’t a social media chat or post.”

Investigators believe we aren’t seeing more threats. The community is simply becoming more active in reporting them.

“I hope that some of these incidents now are being reported,” said Ralston, “because you know we’ve started to really push out the see something, say something campaign.”

Meanwhile, schools are carrying on as normal.

“We’re trying to hold school as normal in a safe and positive learning environment for not only students but staff as well,” said Cessna.

