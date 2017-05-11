Teen in custody for threats against Garden City High students and staff

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Garden City police said a 15-year-old boy was taken into custody Wednesday for threats against teachers and staff at Garden City High School. It is the third arrest in the last week.

Officers of the Garden City Police Department were made aware of reports of threats of violence towards students and staff of the Garden City High School through a teacher report to principals.

During the investigation, the boy was arrested for criminal threat. KSN is not naming him because he is a juvenile. He is in the Southwest Kansas Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

