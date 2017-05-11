State police: 3 dead, including deputy, in rural Arkansas

DARDANELLE, Ark. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a 46-year-old sheriff’s deputy who was fatally shot and found dead along with two other people in rural Arkansas on Thursday.

Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said Lt. Kevin Mainhart, of the Yell County Sheriff’s Department, was headed to check out a disturbance call early Thursday when he pulled over a vehicle. That deputy was fatally shot during the traffic stop, and when officers arrived at the location of the initial disturbance call, they found two more people dead, Sadler said.

The causes of death for the other two victims have not been released.

“This deputy checked in for duty this morning not even realizing that this would be his last call,” Sadler said. “Our hearts are saddened and we are in prayer for his family and the officers who were his comrades who serve and protect this county.”

Sadler said authorities believe the traffic stop and the disturbance call are connected. He said the suspected shooter was in a home in rural Arkansas and that officers are attempting to make contact with the individual.

“Priority one right now is to successfully get this suspect to this surrender and move forward in the investigation of what transpired this morning,” Sadler said.

The deaths occurred in rural Yell County, about 65 miles (105 kilometers) west of Little Rock.

A statement from state police says Mainhart had been an officer in Yell County for five years. He had previously worked for the West Memphis Police Department for more than twenty years.

___

An earlier version of this story was corrected to show the deaths happened about 65 miles west of Little Rock, not 170 miles west.