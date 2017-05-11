Several inches of rain cause flooding in northwest Kansas

GRINNELL, Kan. (KSNW) – Several inches of rain fell overnight in Gove County. In Grinnell, video from the Gove County Sheriff’s Department shows ditches and roads covered in water.

Several Kansas counties remain under a flood warning. They include Cheyenne, Wichita, Wallace, Thomas, Logan, Greeley, Sheridan, and Sherman counties.

Flooding has been reported across rural parts of the counties, with many county roads under water or washed out. Already two to five inches of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to one inch are possible in the warned area through this afternoon.

