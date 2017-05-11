Several inches of rain cause flooding in northwest Kansas

By Published: Updated:
Gove County flooding

GRINNELL, Kan. (KSNW) – Several inches of rain fell overnight in Gove County. In Grinnell, video from the Gove County Sheriff’s Department shows ditches and roads covered in water.

Several Kansas counties remain under a flood warning. They include Cheyenne, Wichita, Wallace, Thomas, Logan, Greeley, Sheridan, and Sherman counties.

Flooding has been reported across rural parts of the counties, with many county roads under water or washed out. Already two to five inches of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to one inch are possible in the warned area through this afternoon.

For the latest weather radars, click here.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s