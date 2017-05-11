New Q-Line service begins Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Transit is launching an improved Q-Line service beginning Saturday, providing more routes, operating more hours and running more frequently in downtown and surrounding areas of the city.

The Q-Line trolleys are free. Beginning Saturday, the Q service will offer two evening and weekend routes and two weekday lunch-hour routes, connecting downtown and Old Town with Delano Douglas Design District and College Hill.

There will be an Old Town Route, a Douglas Route, a Delano/Old Town Route, and a Government Center Route. The Old Town Route will connect downtown hotels to Douglas Avenue and Old Town, a bar, restaurant and retail district. The Douglas Route will connect riders from the historic Delano district to Douglas and Hydraulic, Monday through Thursday, and to Clifton Square near Douglas and Hillside on Friday and Saturday. Both routes will serve residents and visitors wanting to park and ride to events in downtown.

The routes have been expanded to serve more than downtown. The weeknight and Saturday service will use two routes running every 10 minutes, one operating on Douglas from Delano to College Hill and the other connecting downtown hotels with Old Town. Weekday evening and Saturday hours are:

5 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday;

5 to 1 a.m. on Friday; and

8 to 1 a.m. Saturday (May through September) 12p.m. – 1a.m. (October through April).

The Q will add two lunch routes that will operate 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Government Center Route will connect riders from Main and Central to Old Town via Douglas, and the Delano/Old Town Route will connect riders from Delano to Old Town along Douglas. Trolleys will run every 10 minutes.

The new, expanded service is made possible through a public-private partnership between Wichita Transit, Wichita Downtown Development Corp., and other downtown businesses. The Q is an important asset to downtown providing easy-to-use frequent transportation for residents, visitors and eventgoers. Route and schedule information is available at www.wichitatransit.org/qline. Riders can also track their trolley real-time with Wichita Transit’s MyStop Mobile app, available in the App Store or Google Play Store.

