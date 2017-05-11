McPherson High School student dies in motorcycle crash

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The McPherson Police Department said an 18-year-old high school student died in a motorcycle crash. The crash happened late Tuesday in the 900 block of East Avenue A.

The victim, Jon P. Oakes, was transported to a Wichita hospital. He died hours later.

Police said the investigation indicates excessive speed, inexperience with a motorcycle, and a lack of motorcycle endorsement as contributing factors in the crash.

