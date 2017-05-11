KSN Threat Tracker for Thursday, May 11, 2017

Threat Tracker as of midnight

12:10AM Grinnell, along I-70 in Northwest Kansas, has reported 4.11″ of rain and the storms continue. Watch for flash flooding and TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN!

12:01AM We begin the day again with severe weather ongoing. While a couple have some potential for nickel to quarter size hail and 50-60mph wind, our greater concern is flash flooding due to persistent heavy rain. This is a big concern tonight in Northwest Kansas, especially along I-70 in Northern Gove County among other places. Remember radar anytime here on KSN.com.

