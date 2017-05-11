KBI and Seward County Sheriff’s Office seize cocaine and aircraft

By Published:
KBI (KSN photo)

LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Seward County Sheriff’s Office seized a large quantity of cocaine. They also seized a twin-engine aircraft at the airport in Liberal.

The KBI along with the Department of Homeland Security Investigations developed information which led them to be suspicious of an aircraft that would be landing at the Liberal Mid-America Regional Airport.

The KBI said the aircraft landed just before 6:00 p.m. Wednesday and it was detained by authorities. Over 65 kilograms of cocaine were discovered after contact was made with the plane’s occupants. The cocaine is estimated to be worth approximately $2 million.

The pilot and passenger of the aircraft were arrested after the KBI and the Seward County Sheriff’s Office seized the Beechcraft Queen Air along with the cocaine.

The identities of the the pilot and passenger have not been released. The KBI, DHS Investigations, and Seward County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the incident.

