Kansas may delay amusement park law passed after fatal ride

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas regulators are asking for an extra year to implement new amusement park rules that lawmakers passed in reaction to a boy’s death last year on a water slide.

The House Federal and State Affairs Committee met Thursday afternoon and advanced a bill making tweaks to the new law. The bill also would delay the law’s implementation until July 1, 2018, rather than this July.

Committee Chair Rep. John Barker says the Department of Labor and some county fair operators were concerned about implementing the law so quickly.

GOP Gov. Sam Brownback signed the law less than three weeks ago. It requires that amusement rides be inspected annually by a qualified, outside inspector.

Department of Labor Communications Director Barbara Hersh said late Thursday afternoon that the agency would comment later.