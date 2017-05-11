Kansas House committee rejects gaming, racing bill

By Published:
Wichita Greyhound Park (KSN File Photo)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A Kansas House committee rejected a measure Wednesday that would have let Sedgwick County decide whether to put slot machines at the Wichita Greyhound Park.

The House Appropriations voted against the measure by voice vote. Some lawmakers were concerned allowing the tracks to operate slot machines would break state contracts with casino owners.

Supporters would like to see the racing industry brought back. They say having the machines at tracks would bring in revenue.

Chairman Rep. Troy Waymaster says he has horse and greyhound breeders in his district who would like to race in Kansas but can’t. He challenged the tracks and casinos to come up with a compromise. He told the committee he could create a subcommittee to deal with the issue next year.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s