Kansas House committee rejects gaming, racing bill

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A Kansas House committee rejected a measure Wednesday that would have let Sedgwick County decide whether to put slot machines at the Wichita Greyhound Park.

The House Appropriations voted against the measure by voice vote. Some lawmakers were concerned allowing the tracks to operate slot machines would break state contracts with casino owners.

Supporters would like to see the racing industry brought back. They say having the machines at tracks would bring in revenue.

Chairman Rep. Troy Waymaster says he has horse and greyhound breeders in his district who would like to race in Kansas but can’t. He challenged the tracks and casinos to come up with a compromise. He told the committee he could create a subcommittee to deal with the issue next year.