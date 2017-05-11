Kansas education official outlines plan for school redesign

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – The Kansas education commissioner wants to choose seven school districts to participate in a major redesign of their systems based on the state board of education’s “Kansans Can” vision.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports Commissioner Randy Watson told board members Tuesday the intent of the redesign project is to the help districts “determine what makes a successful high school graduate.”

Watson says the schools will base their redesign on the five goals of the “Kansans Can” vision for the students’ success. Those are locally measured social and emotional growth; kindergarten readiness; individual study plan focused on career interest; high school graduation rates; and postsecondary completion and attendance.

Inspired by the Mercury 7 astronauts, each district will be named after each astronaut.

Watson says the districts will be chosen by September.

