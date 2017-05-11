Impassible county roads due to flooding in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Many county roads are being reported as impassible between Augusta and El Dorado due to flooding and heavy rainfall.

Butler County dispatchers reported that a vehicle was submerged at SW 80th and Hopkins Road near Augusta just before 9:00 p.m. They said the person driving the vehicle was able to get out of the car and did not need to be rescued.

The following flooding locations have also been reported:

SW Haverhill Rd. and SW 50th Street

SW Hopkins Rd. and SW 8th Street (near Augusta)

Drivers are advised to stay away from these areas.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.