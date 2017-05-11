Impassible county roads due to flooding in Butler County

Flooding (Media General Photo)

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Many county roads are being reported as impassible between Augusta and El Dorado due to flooding and heavy rainfall.

Butler County dispatchers reported that a vehicle was submerged at SW 80th and Hopkins Road near Augusta just before 9:00 p.m. They said the person driving the vehicle was able to get out of the car and did not need to be rescued.

The following flooding locations have also been reported:

  • SW Haverhill Rd. and SW 50th Street
  • SW Hopkins Rd. and SW 8th Street (near Augusta)

Drivers are advised to stay away from these areas.

