Flooded streets, downed trees in Kingman Co.

NORWICH, Kan. (KSNW) – One area that was hit pretty hard Thursday was Kingman County.

In Norwich, the storms caused some tree damage and flooding, even on K-42.

It was some of the worst flooding people in the town had ever seen.

But that wasn’t the only shocking sight the community saw, snapped tree branches and bent power lines also happened because of the storm.

Parts of K-42 was also submerged, and at point impassable. Additionally, creek beds were overflowing, and even Norwich High School’s parking lot was underwater.

KSN spoke with one longtime resident who said his family came home after his daughter’s track meet to find a sight they’ve never seen before.

“This is probably actually the worst I’ve seen since I’ve lived here. When I got home here across the street all of that green grass was underwater,” explained Curtis Kyle, Norwich resident.

Law enforcement was monitoring K-42 on Thursday until the water fully receded.