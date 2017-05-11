Flooded streets, downed trees in Kingman Co.

By Published:
Courtesy: Avery Anderson

NORWICH, Kan. (KSNW) – One area that was hit pretty hard Thursday was Kingman County.

In Norwich, the storms caused some tree damage and flooding, even on K-42.

It was some of the worst flooding people in the town had ever seen.

But that wasn’t the only shocking sight the community saw, snapped tree branches and bent power lines also happened because of the storm.

Parts of K-42 was also submerged, and at point impassable. Additionally, creek beds were overflowing, and even Norwich High School’s parking lot was underwater.

KSN spoke with one longtime resident who said his family came home after his daughter’s track meet to find a sight they’ve never seen before.

“This is probably actually the worst I’ve seen since I’ve lived here. When I got home here across the street all of that green grass was underwater,” explained Curtis Kyle, Norwich resident.

Law enforcement was monitoring K-42 on Thursday until the water fully receded.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s