Wingnuts exhibition opener washed out

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Wingnuts exhibition game against Friends University scheduled for Wednesday afternoon has been cancelled due to rain.

There are no plans at this time to reschedule the contest. The Wingnuts will continue their exhibition slate on Friday, as they take on the Gary SouthShore RailCats at 7:05 at Maize High School.

Schools participating in School Kids Day will be provided with $10 vouchers, good for use at any regular season home game. A Wingnuts representative will be in contact with participating schools over the next several days.

The 10th season of Wichita Wingnuts baseball begins on Thursday, May 18 against Salina Stockade at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium.

For information on season tickets, group outings, and party packages, call the Wingnuts main office at (316) 264-NUTS, or visit the Wingnuts official website at www.wichitawingnuts.com.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.