Wingnuts exhibition opener washed out

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Wingnuts exhibition game against Friends University scheduled for Wednesday afternoon has been cancelled due to rain.

There are no plans at this time to reschedule the contest. The Wingnuts will continue their exhibition slate on Friday, as they take on the Gary SouthShore RailCats at 7:05 at Maize High School.

Schools participating in School Kids Day will be provided with $10 vouchers, good for use at any regular season home game. A Wingnuts representative will be in contact with participating schools over the next several days.

The 10th season of Wichita Wingnuts baseball begins on Thursday, May 18 against Salina Stockade at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium.

For information on season tickets, group outings, and party packages, call the Wingnuts main office at (316) 264-NUTS, or visit the Wingnuts official website at www.wichitawingnuts.com.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s