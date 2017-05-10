Wichita police seize 80 illegal gaming machines

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police seized more than 80 illegal gambling machines during warrant searches on Tuesday.

The businesses the machines were seized from are located in the 1100 block West 31st Street South and the 3100 block of South Seneca. Police did not name the businesses.

Police said no arrests were made, and the investigation is ongoing.

If business or business owners have any questions about illegal gaming and they type of machines allowed, you can log on to the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission’s website here.

