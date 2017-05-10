Teens arrested for Garden City High School threat

The Garden City Police Department had an increased presence Friday at the high school. (KSN News Photo)

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Garden City police arrested a 16-year-old girl in relation to a Snapchat message threatening violence towards students of the Garden City High School last week. KSN News is not identifying the juvenile.

According to police, the girl is in custody and could face the possible charges of criminal threat, identity theft, and making false information.

In relation to the case, another 16-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly creating a fake Snapchat account to send defamatory messages to other students at the school. He is facing charges of stalking and identity theft.

Both cases have been referred to the Finney County Attorney’s Office.

