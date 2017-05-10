Snap’s elusive task: Evading Facebook’s looming shadow

Evan Spiegel, Bobby Murphy
FILE - In this Thursday, March 2, 2017, file photo, Snapchat co-founders Bobby Murphy, left, and CEO Evan Spiegel ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange as the company celebrates its IPO. Since it couldn’t buy its smaller rival, Facebook is bent on copying Snap to death. Snap Inc., the company behind Snapchat, meanwhile, is intent on forging ahead against its much bigger rival, courting older users, keeping young ones and along with them, advertisers. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook has been bent on copying Snapchat ever since the social media giant tried unsuccessfully in 2013 to buy it.

Now, the company behind Snapchat is bent on becoming more like its bigger rival — at least when it comes to success. It needs to court new users and with them, advertisers.

Snap Inc. is scheduled to report its first quarterly earnings as a public company on Wednesday. Analysts expect Snap to report that its user growth rate continued to slide.

That’s just a week after Facebook reported solid first-quarter results, with double-digit revenue growth.

Facebook’s shadow continues to hang over Snapchat. Growth in Snapchat’s user base slowed down last year after Facebook’s Instagram copied Snapchat’s “stories” feature, which lets users post short video clips that disappear after 24 hours.

