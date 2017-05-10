Save-A-Lot recalls Chicken Waffle Sandwiches

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Save-A-Lot recalls Pick 5 Mix & Match Chicken & Waffle Sandwiches due to the potential to be contaminated with listeria.

The product was sold frozen and distributed nationwide to Save-A-Lot stores. No illnesses have been reported to date. No other products are affected by this recall.

Item UPC Product size/Box
Save-A-Lot  Pick 5 Mix & Match Chicken & Waffle Sandwich 051933353664 14.4 oz /box

Consumers seeking a replacement or refund for recalled products should call the Customer Hotline at 724-483-2056 Monday – Friday 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s