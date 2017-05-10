Save-A-Lot recalls Chicken Waffle Sandwiches

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Save-A-Lot recalls Pick 5 Mix & Match Chicken & Waffle Sandwiches due to the potential to be contaminated with listeria.

The product was sold frozen and distributed nationwide to Save-A-Lot stores. No illnesses have been reported to date. No other products are affected by this recall.

Item UPC Product size/Box Save-A-Lot Pick 5 Mix & Match Chicken & Waffle Sandwich 051933353664 14.4 oz /box

Consumers seeking a replacement or refund for recalled products should call the Customer Hotline at 724-483-2056 Monday – Friday 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

