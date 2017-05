WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating a possible hit-and-run. Police said a call came in Wednesday just after 6:30 a.m. of a person down at 14th and Perry.

When authorities arrived, they found a woman lying the middle of the road. The woman was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition.

