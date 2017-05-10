Police, fire, expert witnesses talk about crash that took two lives last year

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Day two of the Bret Blevins manslaughter trial offered more of the same. Blevins is accused of more than a dozen crimes in a car crash that took two lives last May.

Wednesday, state prosecutors called several expert witnesses, while the defense continued to ask if there were any witnesses who saw Blevins driving the SUV that was involved in the fatal crash May 6, 2016.

Officers say a white SUV collided with a van carrying Starkey clients. Two of those clients died. Police and others testified on Wednesday that a man was seen fleeing the accident.

“I was sitting on my front steps smoking a cigarette,” says Jeffrey True, who lives about a block from where the accident occurred. “I heard an extremely loud crash and I looked up and I seen nothing but dust and tires on an SUV, rolling. And I ran out to the middle of the street.”

True was asked about his friend, Mike, who ran down the block to the accident. It was then, True recalled on the stand, that someone had left the accident scene.

“Mike yelled at me to stop that guy… he was the driver of the vehicle,” said True. “That person was pretty bloody in the head and the arm area. I didn’t get a good look at him until he came up to me and he was within three feet away from me. I told him he might just want to stop and wait and he said, no I just can’t do it.”

The state prosecutors also called a police officer to the stand. Officer Tristan Fellows talked about finding Blevins in a backyard not far from the crash site.

“I found him. I called for other officers to come and give me assistance. We were able to get him in custody,” said Fellows. “I told him to remain where he was and show me his hands and that kind of thing. When we were able to get the scene under control I noticed the smell of alcohol and his eyes appeared glazed, bloodshot and watery.”

As it did in day one or the trial, the defense maintained its line of questioning about Blevin’s girlfriend at the time, Tammy.

Blevin’s defense attorney Carl Maughan asked an EMS worker on the stand if he saw who was in the driver’s seat of that SUV after the crash.

“You couldn’t tell where Tammy was located at the time of the crash?” asked Maughan. “I could not,” said Chris Conover, Wichita Fire Department first responder.

The prosecution also brought in a toxicology lab scientist to talk about the results of a blood test done on Blevins. The state maintains there was alcohol and meth found in Blevin’s blood work.

The defense asked about the accuracy of the machines used in the testing of Blevin’s blood late Wednesday.

Jurors were dismissed for the day and the trial will resume Thursday morning.