Police: 200 vehicles marked with tow sticker

By Published: Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police conducted a special assignment Tuesday to clear vehicles illegally parked on streets.

Officers marked 200 vehicles that are inoperable, without current tags, or parked for longer than 48 hours. Officers placed green impound tags on them.

If the vehicle isn’t removed by tomorrow, it will be towed away at the owner’s expense.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s