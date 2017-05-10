Police: 200 vehicles marked with tow sticker

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police conducted a special assignment Tuesday to clear vehicles illegally parked on streets.

Officers marked 200 vehicles that are inoperable, without current tags, or parked for longer than 48 hours. Officers placed green impound tags on them.

If the vehicle isn’t removed by tomorrow, it will be towed away at the owner’s expense.

