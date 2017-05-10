Nate Robertson returns to Maize High School

By Published:

Nate Robertson starred at Maize High School before going on to similar success at Wichita State. That in turn led to a lengthy career in Major League Baseball, and even a World Series start in 2006 with the Detroit Tigers.

Now, the former major leaguer is back at Maize High School as the team’s pitching coach. He’s having a lot of fun mentoring the kids, and his team is winning a lot of ballgames. The Eagles are 16-3 heading into their regular season finale against Campus. But Robertson is hoping he can have just as much of an impact off the field as he is on it.

