Kansas City shooting victim calls 911 after 3 shot to death

By Published: Updated:
Police lights (KSN File Photo)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – A man is under arrest after a shooting victim summoned police to a Kansas home where three bodies were found.

City police said in a news release that the surviving victim was “struck in the head” and shot in the back late Tuesday at the home in Kansas City. Officers found two males and one female who had been shot to death.

Police say officers found the suspect at an address about 7 miles (11 kilometers) from the scene of the shooting. He was taken into custody.

The statement released early Wednesday provides no further information about the suspect or any of the victims, including the survivor’s gender and condition.

Police have not responded to a phone message from The Associated Press.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s