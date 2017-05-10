Judge orders Kobach to disclose plan taken to Trump

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – A judge has told Kansas’ top elections official to disclose proposed changes to federal voting laws that he took to a meeting with President Donald Trump.

U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson says she reviewed the materials and found no error in the magistrate’s earlier ruling that required Secretary of State Kris Kobach to turn over the documents.

Robinson ordered Kobach to produce them by Friday to the American Civil Liberties Union in a lawsuit challenging a state law requiring voters to provide proof of U.S. citizenship when voting.

An Associated Press photo of that November meeting showed Kobach holding a paper outlining homeland security issues. The order also requires him to produce a related internal document about proposed changes to the National Voter Registration Act.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.