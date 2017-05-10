Community activists, WPD team up to keep youth from gangs

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay says his department is seeing a rise in gang activity, and with summer right around the corner, the chief called a meeting with several community action programs.

“There’s not enough, there’s not enough of us right here. We need more of this right here,” says Love Your Community volunteer Angel Martinez.

Tuesday, the coming together of program coordinators to figure out how to help vulnerable kids.

Martinez says, “In that meeting today I saw a lot of really good people and a lot of passionate people.”

Paired with help from WPD, the goal is cut down on gang activity and membership.

“When they are out on these streets they look up to some of these older gang members,” says a patrol officer.

Chief Gordon Ramsay is turning to his community for some help.

“It’s going to have to be a collective effort,” says Justin White, Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club.

With uniformed cops and community organizations they’re working to plan more events to keep kids off the streets.

Angel Martinez knows the dangers of gangs and the power it has over young kids.

“I am an ex-gang member.”

From gangs to now dabbing with an officer’s daughter in the picture below, he says his faith and investment from mentors changed his life.

Now he volunteers with Love Your Community and coaches youth football.

He says this meeting is a huge step forward. Even just getting on the same email list as many of the other organizers.

“Up until now I think the problem was that nobody knew what was out there. And I think once we get together that we are going to do a lot of good for Wichita and we are going to make a big impact,” says Martinez.

An impact that can change a life like Chase Scott.

“I was told that the people you hang around is how you act. I didn’t believe it until I started acting that way,” says the high school senior.

After meeting his mentor and joining Rise Up for Youth, he’s getting ready for graduation tomorrow and off to play college football.

Proof that as more programs are organized more lives can be changed.

“It could be a huge change it could be a huge impact on a young person’s life,” says Scott.

The group plans to meet again in two weeks. They plan to bring former gang members, and kids who have overcome difficult pasts, to tell their stories and share what they think can be done.