40-year-old man jailed in Topeka homicide, police say

By Published: Updated:
Michael Stephen Murphy

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Authorities have arrested a man in a Topeka homicide.

Police said in a news release that the 40-year-old Michael Stephen Murphy was booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree murder and a weapons violation.

The release says the victim was suffering from head trauma when officers responded Tuesday night to a disturbance call. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries. The victim’s name wasn’t immediately released.

The homicide is the 12th of the year in Topeka.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s