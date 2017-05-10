40-year-old man jailed in Topeka homicide, police say

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Authorities have arrested a man in a Topeka homicide.

Police said in a news release that the 40-year-old Michael Stephen Murphy was booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree murder and a weapons violation.

The release says the victim was suffering from head trauma when officers responded Tuesday night to a disturbance call. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries. The victim’s name wasn’t immediately released.

The homicide is the 12th of the year in Topeka.

