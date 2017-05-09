US Geological Survey: Small earthquake in northern Oklahoma

HUNTER, Okla. (AP) – The U.S. Geological Survey has recorded a small earthquake in northern Oklahoma.

The agency recorded a magnitude 3.6 quake at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday near Hunter, about 75 miles north-northwest of Oklahoma City.

No injuries or damage are reported. Geologists say damage is not likely in earthquakes below magnitude 4.0.

Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded in Oklahoma in recent years, with many linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and natural gas operations.

Oklahoma regulators have directed oil and natural gas producers to close some disposal wells and to reduce the volume of wastewater that is injected into other wells.