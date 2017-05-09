Samsung’s unlocked S8 makes it easier to switch carriers

NEW YORK (AP) — Samsung is making it easier for consumers to switch wireless carriers by offering an unlocked version of its Galaxy S8 phone .

Phones sold by carriers are sometimes locked to a carrier’s network, meaning it might not work when customers switch to a rival or get a separate phone plan when travelling abroad. Another advantage with having an unlocked version: The phone won’t come cluttered with carrier-specific apps, many duplicating functions available elsewhere.

Samsung is selling the 5.8-inch S8 phone for $725 and the 6.2-inch S8 Plus for $825. Both prices are about $25 cheaper than what the four main U.S. carriers charge. Monthly installment plans are available, something unusual for unlocked phones. The unlocked version comes out May 31. Verizon phones are typically already unlocked, though Samsung’s version is cheaper.