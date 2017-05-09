Ron Baker Partners With Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

After his first season with the New York Knicks, Ron Baker decided to give back to the state where he made so many memories. Baker will serve as celebrity champion for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals at Via Christi Health.

Baker said, “I really trust what this network is doing. They’re involved in a lot of events and foundations across the community. And they’re just all about bringing fun to these kids, and helping the community. And I think that’s very important when you have a community like Wichita, to give back and use some of my free time.

