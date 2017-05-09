Rolling Stones heading back on the road, this time in Europe

LONDON (AP) — The Rolling Stones are going back on the road, this time staying a bit closer to home with a European tour.

The rock stalwarts said Tuesday they will play 13 gigs in nine countries starting in September.

The European sojourn will include stadium performances in France, Germany and Spain. It’s been dubbed the Stones – No Filter tour.

It will kick off in Hamburg September 9 and include a first ever major music gig in the medieval Italian city of Lucca.

Singer Mick Jagger said he was “so excited to be touring Europe this autumn and returning to some familiar places and some we’ve never done before.”

The tour follows last year’s jaunt through South America, which included a first-ever performance in Cuba.