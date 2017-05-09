KSN Threat Tracker for Wednesday, May 10, 2017

12:24AM Some Kansas Counties have been removed from the Severe Thunderstorm Watch–here is the updated plot.

12:08AM Storms have now weakened so warning has been cancelled for Decatur and Norton Counties.

12:05AM The Oberlin airport has reported a wind gust of 65mph. Warning continues for portions of Decatur and Norton Counties.

12:01AM We are tracking strong storms in Western Kansas including some in the Northwest with 60-70mph winds. Warnings continue for parts of Decatur and Norton Counties. And a Severe Thunderstorm Watch continues for much of Western Kansas. Here is the plot: