Kansas penis pump maker to pay $1M to settle fraud claims

By Published:
Gavel (KSN News)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – A Kansas medical equipment supplier has agreed to pay $1 million to settle allegations that it submitted false claims to Medicare for vacuum erection devices that are known informally as penis pumps.

The U.S. attorney’s office announced the settlement with Pos-T-Vac Inc. on Monday. Allegations against the Dodge City company include that it submitted claims for vacuum erection supplies that weren’t medically necessary, lacked documentation of medical necessity and weren’t properly ordered by a physician. The issues are alleged to have occurred from 2009 through 2012.

Medicare has since stopped covering such devices.

During the investigation, Medicare suspended payments to Pos-T-Vac. Under the terms of the settlement, the government will retain those funds, and Pos-T-Vac will make additional payments to the government.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s