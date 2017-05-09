Garden City football player’s cause of death determined

Related Coverage Garden City Community College football player found dead

KISMET, Kan. (KSNW) – The Seward County Sheriff’s Office has released new information in the death of junior college football player

Sean Callahan, 19, was found unresponsive Sunday afternoon at a home in Kismet. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s department tells KSN his cause of death is from natural causes. The department didn’t release any specifics.

Callahan was a sophomore offensive lineman at Garden City Community College. He received an associate degree during spring commencement ceremonies on Friday.

