Fatal accident shuts down part of Rock Road

KSNW Published: Updated:
Wichita police investigate a fatal accident on Rock Road between 13th and Central Tuesday morning. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is dead after a car accident at the intersection of Central and Rock Road. It happened around 5:50 a.m.

Rock Road has been shut down between Central and 13th and will remain that way until the accident is cleared.

The driver was initially said to be in critical condition after the crash but died a few minutes later.

KSN News will continue to follow this story as more information is made available.

