Costly apartment fire in northeast Kansas ruled accidental

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (AP) – An apartment fire in northeast Kansas that caused nearly $3.8 million in damage has been ruled accidental and associated with the improper disposal of smoking materials.

Junction City Fire Department Chief Terry Johnson said in a statement Monday that the fire department and the state of Kansas’ Fire Marshal’s Office made the determination.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the April 8 fire at the Bluffs Apartment Complex damaged 28 units across the three-story building.

The fire department estimates nearly 1.7 million gallons of water were used over a period of 10 hours during the fire.

Johnson says the fire department urges anyone thinking of carelessly discarding an ignited item to realize it can cause a catastrophic incident that impacts many people.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.