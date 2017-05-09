Costly apartment fire in northeast Kansas ruled accidental

Junction City apartment fire (Courtesy: KSNT)

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (AP) – An apartment fire in northeast Kansas that caused nearly $3.8 million in damage has been ruled accidental and associated with the improper disposal of smoking materials.

Junction City Fire Department Chief Terry Johnson said in a statement Monday that the fire department and the state of Kansas’ Fire Marshal’s Office made the determination.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the April 8 fire at the Bluffs Apartment Complex damaged 28 units across the three-story building.

The fire department estimates nearly 1.7 million gallons of water were used over a period of 10 hours during the fire.

Johnson says the fire department urges anyone thinking of carelessly discarding an ignited item to realize it can cause a catastrophic incident that impacts many people.

