City of Wichita holding online surplus auction

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita is holding an internet-only auction of surplus vehicles and equipment. The online auction closes at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 23. Items include buses, cars, trucks, Toro Dingo compact loader, Brush Bandit chipper, paint booth, etc.

Inspection times are from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17, and 12 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 20 at the Central Maintenance Facility, 1801 S. McLean.

Items are offered “AS IS” and “WHERE IS,” without warranty or guarantee. For an item listing or to place bids, please visit www.purplewave.com.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.