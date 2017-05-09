Cause of Wilson mill fire undetermined

Wilson mill fire (Photo Courtesy: Joe Curtiss)

WILSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities say the cause of a blaze that destroyed an abandoned mill in central Kansas is undetermined, but authorities are still investigating.

On Sunday afternoon, firefighters responded to a fire at the old mill in Wilson.

The structure once was used to mill flour, and then was used as a grain elevator.

Fire departments from Wilson, Bunker Hill, Dorrance, Ellsworth, Holyrood and Russell responded.

The incident is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal and the Wilson Police Department.

