Cause of Wilson mill fire undetermined

Related Coverage Fire marshal’s office to investigate cause of mill fire

WILSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities say the cause of a blaze that destroyed an abandoned mill in central Kansas is undetermined, but authorities are still investigating.

On Sunday afternoon, firefighters responded to a fire at the old mill in Wilson.

The structure once was used to mill flour, and then was used as a grain elevator.

Fire departments from Wilson, Bunker Hill, Dorrance, Ellsworth, Holyrood and Russell responded.

The incident is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal and the Wilson Police Department.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.