Bret Belvins trial begins in Sedgwick County Court

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The trial for the man charged in connection with a traffic crash that killed two Starkey clients began Tuesday.

Bret Blevins is accused of involuntary manslaughter, second-degree murder, and driving under influence last May 6.

Court documents show Blevins was legally drunk and had been using meth when the fatal crash happened. He was also going 49 miles an hour and still accelerating when the two vehicles collided.

In court Tuesday, both the state and defense conducted opening statements. The state said it iis a very clear case that Blevins drove under influence and killed two people. However, the defense said the accident was a tragedy, and they raised questions whether or not Blevins was driving. The defense said Blevins girlfriend may have been driving.

