It was a special night for the Bishop Carroll and Maize girls’ soccer teams. The Golden Eagles dominated from start to finish against Northwest, and cruised to a 7-0 win. Meanwhile, Maize pulled away in the second half to win comfortably against Newton 6-1.

Maize has now won seven straight games, while Bishop Carroll scored 44 goals and didn’t allow any in City League play. Both Bishop Carroll and Maize finished without a loss in league play.