Ben & Jerry’s recalls ice cream pint slices

Unilever has issued an allergy alert and voluntary recall of a limited number of boxes of Ben & Jerry’s Chocolate Fudge Brownie Pint Slices because they contain the wrong ice cream.

They were mistakenly filled with ice cream that contains peanut butter, but the box does not call out the presence.

The product was distributed nationwide and reached consumers through retail stores.

Per the FDA, consumers who have purchased boxes of the product are asked to immediately discontinue use of the product, retain the outer box and call 877-270-7397, which is operational 24 hours a day, for more information about the recall and to request a replacement coupon.

A consumer services representative is available between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

For additional information, please visit www.benjerry.com.