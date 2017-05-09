Andover voters pass school bond issues

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – Voters in the Andover school district east of Wichita passed two bond issues Tuesday night that would bring state-of-the-art changes to the schools, according to district officials.

Since school district voters live in both Sedgwick and Butler counties, the combined two-county vote was 2,412 votes for and 815 votes against Proposition 1, and 1,772 votes for and 1,452 votes against Proposition 2.

The total vote was split between two propositions. Proposition 1 was a $168.8 million proposal that would build storm shelters and make other improvements to six schools. That proposition would not increase taxes in the district.

Proposition 2 is a $19.8 million proposal that would build a district pool and make other improvements. It would increase the mill levy by 2.3 mills. That amounts to a tax increase on a $100,000 home by $26.45 per year.

