Andover school bond results

USD 385 Proposition 1 0385

Yes …… 0 / 0% No …… 0 / 0%

Precinct Reported 0000 ,Eligible Precinct 0002

Would add FEMA rated storm shelters in six school and better security at entrances. It would not increase taxes.

USD 385 Proposition 2 0385

Yes …… 0 / 0% No …… 0 / 0%

Precinct Reported 0000 ,Eligible Precinct 0002

Would let the district build a pool, a new career and tech center and improve athletic fields. For the value of a $100,000 home residents would pay an extra $26 per year.

