3 arrests made in DUI checkpoint in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police held a DUI saturation patrol on Friday, May 5. During a four-hour period, officers made 33 car stops. In that time, three were arrested for DUI.

Citations were written for one open container, six speeding, two seat belt violations, and 24 other miscellaneous violations.

The Wichita Police Department Patrol West Bureau conducted the checkpoint.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.