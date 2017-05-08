Wichita State Softball gets ready for MVC Tournament

WICHITA, Kan. – After finishing the regular season with a record of 31-19, the Wichita State softball team has been tabbed as the No. 4 seed for the upcoming Missouri Valley Conference Tournament, May 11-13, at Illinois State.

Northern Iowa and Illinois State received the top-two seeds and will have a double bye, while Southern Illinois and Wichita State earned the three and four seeds and a single game bye. Evansville, Drake, Missouri State and Loyola will kick off tournament play on Wednesday as the bottom four seeds.

As the four seed, the Shockers will play the winner of No. 5 Evansville and No. 8 Loyola at 11 a.m., on May 12.

Wichita State looks to win back-to-back MVC Tournament championships, as they won as the No. 1 seed in 2016.

Ticket Information

Tickets for the 2017 MVC Softball Championship are on sale now through the Illinois State Athletics Ticket Office. All-session tickets are $20 and include a ticket to all three days of the Championship. Single-Session ticket prices are $10 for adults and $5 for youth.

To purchase tickets, visit GoRedbirds.com/tickets, call (309) 438-8000, or visit the Illinois State Athletics Ticket Office at the north entrance of Redbird Arena. Tickets can also be purchased at the gates of Marian Kneer Stadium on game day.

